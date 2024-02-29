The Red Lion, a traditional family-friendly pub, is to close in March, before re-opening in April.
In the small village of Llangynidr, 4 miles west of Crickhowell and 9 miles south-east of Brecon, The Red Lion has announced via Facebook that they will cease trading, and thanked customers for their support over the past 16 years.
In the post, The Red Lion said: “Sadly, we will cease trading on Sunday 17th March. We would like to thank everyone for their support over the last 16 years, through the good and the bad times. We couldn’t have done it without you.”
The business is run by the family, with Sarah, Ady and Teagan feeling ‘lucky’ to have purchased the pub in the village. They said: “We are sad to be leaving. It was a very hard decision. We have made a lot of friends in the village and with people who travel further to come here. We were very lucky to purchase a pub in such a fantastic village.
“It was a personal decision to sell. We love The Red Lion and will miss it and the people greatly. The pub is going to be taken over by a new family sometime in April. It is not permanently closing.”
They are hoping that people will join them to say a final goodbye on the 17th of March between 3pm and 11pm.