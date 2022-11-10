Record launch for Abergavenny singer-songwriter Frankie Wesson

Local singer-songwriter Frankie Wesson and her band are having a launch party gig for her new single on November 18 at The Kings Arms in Abergavenny. The evening kicks off at 7.30pm with support from Abertillery based singer-songwriter Ryan Keyse and talented vocalist and ukulele player Jess Marie. The event is free entry for all to come and enjoy some local live music and support up and coming musicians.