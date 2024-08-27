Richard’s dedication and eye for detail were rewarded earlier this month when he found and photographed a single Ghost Orchid at a site in England. The find has been authenticated by the BSBI but the location is being kept secret to protect the delicate habitat and the sensitive underground parts of the orchid, which would be vulnerable to trampling by enthusiasts who visit sites annually in the hope of finding this uber-elusive orchid. Richard said “Knowing that the Ghost Orchid is still here and hasn’t gone extinct in Britain fills me with hope for the future of this species. I am deeply grateful to the BSBI for their unwavering support of botanists like me and for their dedication to studying, recording and conserving Britain's wild plants. This discovery reminds us that even in the darkest woods, there is always hope." The Ghost Orchid is named for its pallid ivory-white colour and its tendency to emerge in the deepest, darkest shade of woodland. Unlike most of our wild plants, it has no leaves and no chlorophyll, so it cannot photosynthesise. Instead, it relies entirely on nutrients from a subterranean fungal partner. Because it doesn’t need sunlight, the Ghost Orchid exists almost entirely underground, only appearing above the leaf litter on the rare occasions when the conditions are conducive to flowering. First recorded in Britain in Herefordshire in 1854, the Ghost Orchid's initial identification was remarkably late for a native species, probably due to its rare and unpredictable appearances. Over the next 170 years, it was recorded flowering in Britain only a few dozen times.