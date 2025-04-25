Members of Blaenavon Male Voice Choir will be embarking on a challenge to complete their virtual London Marathon this Sunday, as they trek the 26.2 miles between Blaenavon and Usk.
Anthony Yemm, Nigel Webb, Alan Evans, Lawrence Worsley, Andrew Protherough Jones, Roly Granville, Mark Prosser and Andrew North will be raising funds for the future development of the Choir and a local mental health charity.
They will be raising money for Marauders Male Health group, which is aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of adult men.