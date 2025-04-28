The breathtaking route takes you through some of the most stunning views in south Wales.
The local choristers set off from the Constitutional club in Blaenavon, at 6.30 am to cover the 26.2 miles ending in Usk. 69,000 steps and nine aching vocalists later saw the team arrive at the finish line as front doors opened one by one with cheers and encouragement pouring out onto the street.
Lawrence Worsely, who ties his role as Second Tenor with managing the choir’s public relations, told the Chronicle it was a fantastic day for the Blaenavon boys.
“We ended up walking 28 miles instead of 26 when you factor in the detours,” he said.
“The weather was a bit too nice, but we had a fantastic day and every step was worth it.”
Antony Yemm, Nigel Webb, Alan Evans, Lawrence Worsley, Andrew Protherough Jones, Roly Granville, Geraint York, Mark Prosser and Andrew North had already raised sponsorship of £3,800 for the future development of the Choir and a local male health charity.
There were breathtaking views from the top of Blorenge, choir chairman, Ben, did a flyby in a self-build T-51 Mustang at mile eight and there was support from the Morgan appreciation society at the beautiful Goytre Wharf.
Welsh Waters Llandegfedd reservoir was a highlight, with Welsh Water supporting the team’s effort.
The day was capped off with a superb post event meal and wind down at the Kings Head.
Musical director Andrew Protherough Jones summed up the long day.
"A really great day of walking and camaraderie. If I said it all flew by, I would probably be telling a white lie, but truthfully - a lot of it did! “[It was] Great to have such fantastic support - thank you so much! Thank you, Ben, for your much appreciated fly past. Roll on next year!”
Joining a male voice choir is more than just a hobby, with choir using their story of togetherness and friendship as proof of the benefits.
“Our members describe belonging to a vibrant community that brings them a multitude of wellness benefits. From reducing stress, improving mental health to fostering deep connections and friendships, the power of singing together is truly transformative,” Lawrence said.
“It's a safe space where individuals can come together and share their love for music. This sense of community is invaluable, especially in times when social support is crucial for our well-being.”
The choir recently performed at St Michael’s Church in Abergavenny, raising money for Latch, the Welsh children’s cancer care charity, and wants to expand its reach into the community.
“We already have members travelling from the Abergavenny area and continue to welcome members from beyond Blaenavon.”
The choir meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm at Blaenavon Constitutional Club.