This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature is a cool 8°C.
There's no chance of rain and the sky is clear.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 9°C.
Again, there's no chance of rain, so it's going to be a dry day.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly warmer at 9°C.
It will be another dry and clear morning.
The afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 11°C.
However, there will be scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella.
Looking at the general trend for the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at 11°C.
There will be more scattered showers throughout the week.
So, keep that umbrella handy!
This article was automatically generated