This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a warm start to the day with temperatures around 12°C.
There is no chance of rain, so it will be a dry morning.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 11°C.
There will be a slight chance of scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella!
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit cooler at 10°C.
There will be moderate rain, so it's a good idea to plan for a wet start to the day.
By the afternoon, the temperature will decrease further to 9°C.
The rain will continue, so it's going to be a wet day overall in Abergavenny.
For the rest of the week, the general trend shows a cooler temperature range between 7°C and 9°C.
There will be scattered showers throughout the week, so keep that rain gear handy!
Overall, it's going to be a cool and wet week in Abergavenny.
Stay warm and dry out there!
