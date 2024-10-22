This morning in Abergavenny, there will be scattered showers with a morning temperature of 14°C.
In the afternoon, it will be sunny with the maximum temperature also reaching 14°C.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today, with scattered showers and a temperature of 14°C.
However, the afternoon will continue to see scattered showers, maintaining a consistent temperature throughout the day.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cool and wet, with a maximum temperature of 14°C.
In the next few days, the general trend will feature moderate rain with temperatures peaking at 15°C.
The minimum temperature during this period will be 11°C.
This article was automatically generated