This morning in Abergavenny, expect moderate rain with a temperature of 15°C.
The afternoon will bring a slight drop in temperature to 14°C alongside light rain.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to overcast conditions with a cooler temperature of 13°C.
In the afternoon, scattered showers are expected, and the temperature will slightly increase to 14°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and overcast with scattered showers, ranging from a minimum of 13°C to a maximum of 14°C.
In the next few days, the general trend will include moderate rain with temperatures fluctuating around 11°C to 13°C.
This article was automatically generated