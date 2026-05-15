The other Welsh castle in the collection is pembroke castle. The Normans were quick to extend their power into south Wales in the late 11th century, staking out their conquests with castles. Of these, Pembroke Castle, which commands a natural anchorage, was one of the largest and most important. The great drum-shaped keep that towers over the walls was probably begun in 1199 by William Marshal. He was one of the most celebrated knights of his age and was created Earl of Pembroke that year. The keep was originally crowned with a triple ring of battlements, a very unusual detail.