THE Welsh Ambulance Service reminded residents of the best ways to help the service, as it prepares for another bank holiday weekend.
The service said demand over bank holidays is often higher than usual, and hoped to advise people of the options they have when needing medical assistance.
Last year, during the same Bank Holiday weekend, calls to NHS 111 Wales increased by 24 per cent.
Sonia Thompson, Assistant Director of Emergency Operations for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We traditionally see an increase in demand over a Bank Holiday weekend, and this weekend is expected to be no different.
“With more people out and about, it’s important that they know how to access the most appropriate help should they become ill or get an injury.”
Residents are asked to plan ahead by:
- Using NHS 111 Wales online or Albot, the NHS Wales digital assistant, for advice.
- Stocking up on prescriptions before GP surgeries close
- Drinking alcohol responsibly and by planning safe transport home
- Keeping a well‑stocked first aid kit at home
- Using local pharmacies or Minor Injury Units for non‑urgent care
Critically, the ambulance service wanted to urge residents to only call 999 for serious or life-threatening emergencies.
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