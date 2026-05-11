A GARDEN centre wants to relocate its ornamental carp pond to make way for an extension to provide more toilets.
Raglan Garden Centre is seeking planning permission for the extension on a paved area currently covered by a canopy. It would be a single storey extension to increase its current toilet provision.
The area is currently used for storing bags of plant compost as well as being the home to the ornamental fish pond which would be relocated and the proposal does not cause any harmful environmental impact.”
The toilets would have a package treatment plant and would be connected to the existing drainage system.
Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department is considering the application and the consultation deadline is Thursday, May 14.
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