The six options are: Introducing traffic lights at the Monmouth Road and Groesonen Road junctions and a new straight A449 slip road to a T junction to join the A40; Introducing a merged junction with traffic lights and a new straight A449 slip road to a T junction to join the A40; Banning the right hand turns and creating a new roundabout between the Raglan junctions and the A40 and A449 slip roads; Banning the right hand turns and creating a new roundabout at the A40/A449 slip roads; Creating a new roundabout on the Raglan junctions and introducing traffic lights on the A40 southbound and A449 northbound slip roads; Converting the dual carriageway between the Raglan roundabout and the A40/A449 slip roads to a single carriageway