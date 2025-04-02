One resident in Raglan received a surprise after discovering a strange package had been left in their letterbox for them.
A post featured online showed a white paper back containing a latter and a single white candle, which was supposed to light homes in a time of darkness.
“I have included a blessed candle - and this will be the only candle and light that will work in your home,” the letter read.
“I have prayed and asked our heavenly father in the name of his son, Jesus, to bless this candle, so you will have a light in your dwelling.”
“I warn you again, this darkness is a demonic plague and you must stay indoors and cover the windows. Do not go outside for anything, or for anyone. The demons are able to mimic loved ones, neighbours and friends.”
It is unclear whether the cryptic package reached the intended recipient(s) and whether this was a mystery April fools joke.
Those who received the paranormal communication were left unsettled and worried about what might happen next, as they were warned to stay away from the demons.
“You will know these instructions are truth,” the letter reads.
“They [the demons] will be searching and seeking whom they can devour.”