Raglan Golf Club has reopened with 18 holes, a new clubhouse and a restaurant following a total refurbishment of the club.
Set in picturesque parkland in the Welsh countryside, the par 72 course strecthes over 6,700 yards.
The course is set within the historic deer park of Raglan Castle, which is brimming with ancient oak trees and boasts views of the Blorenge, Sugarloaf and Skirrid.
The club now also has a state-of-the-art Trackman iO simulator to help golfers get started or improve their game, with lessons on offer and a golf shop on site.
If you are still looking for something to do with the family, there is also a brand-new castle-themed crazy golf course.
The site was recently visited by Laura Anne Jones MS, following its opening to the public earlier this month, who praised the work completed by the new owners.
“It is fantastic to see Raglan Golf Club back and better than ever, she said.”
“Since re-opening, it has been great to see it so busy all the time, with golfers but also families enjoying the food, Easter crafts, the new play park and brilliant new castle-themed Crazy Golf course. “
“It’s a course on par with the finest in Wales, and there’s also plenty on offer for a family day or to just go and relax and enjoy the fantastic food in the clubhouse and beautiful views on offer - the breakfasts are already making a name for themselves.
Soon to come will be a huge oak-beamed barn that will be available to rent for events, with linking accommodation being built too, and a new driving range is on the horizon.