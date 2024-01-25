GOLFERS have responded with delight to an announcement that new owners have taken over the closed Raglan Golf Club, with plans to reopen it as a “a high quality 18-hole course”.
The saga at the venue dates back to the closure of Raglan Parc Golf Club in 2018, following a dispute over the lease between the then club directors and landowners.
London-based financier Deri Llewellyn-Davies then took over the venue with the dream of developing the estate with eco lodges, a restaurant and other facilities, but that was delayed by Covid before the business then crashed last October, with staff reportedly laid off and clients owed hundreds of pounds for Christmas and other bookings.
He blamed the closure on the collapse of a major investor in another newspaper last week, and pledged to personally repay all outstanding debts.
But the Beacon can now confirm that new owners have taken over the site beside the A449 dual carriageway, with the intention of relaunching it as a fully fledged golf course and public restaurant.
A post on a new Raglan Golf Club Facebook page on Sunday (January 14) announced: “We are so pleased and proud to announce that the sale of Raglan Golf Club has officially completed.
“We will be looking to start works immediately to reinstate the course back to 18 holes.
“Much of this will be weather dependent, so at present we are unable to confirm an opening date.
“We will post updates as and when we have them, so watch this space!
“We’re super excited to welcome back old members, and introduce the course to new members too.”
In reply to inquiries from golfers, further posts said: “Our current focus is getting a high quality 18 hole course open first and foremost.”
The owners added that “no decisions” had been taken about opening the existing nine holes as they “are at the mercy of the great British weather for a lot of our works. We will be providing updates as 2024 progresses.”
As regards the onsite clubhouse and restaurant, they said: “We are yet to finalise details, but we will be open to all public as well as members for food.”
The Beacon has learnt that around the time of the reported collapse of the previous business last October, Raglan Golf Club Ltd was set up by Courtney and Keiran Fosh from Bristol and Stephanie and Steven Powell from Dingestow, who are described as property landlords on the Company House website.
The quartet also became directors of Raglan Castle Properties last week (January 10), with members of the Crump family resigning from the business at the same time.
Golfers took to social media to express their delight, Josh Garton saying: “Can’t wait to go and have a round here when it’s back to full 18!”
Shaun Smith added: “I feel like a kid at Christmas seeing this... Loads of us will definitely comeback to our happy place.”
Others described it as “brilliant”, “fantastic” and “great news”.