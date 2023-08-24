Winning the best presented walking group award was the Upbeat Samba band featuring Raglan primary school children and parents. The most humorous walking group award went to the children and teachers from Raglan CiW VC Primary School and their sea themed costumes. Beavers and Cubs from 1st Raglan Scouts were well represented in full uniform with flags of the world. Many locals in fancy dress also joined the parade through the village! Two amazing floats were created and paraded as part of the carnival; the first, winning the most humorous parade float award was Raglan Young Farmers with the best presented float award going to Raglan Junior Football Club for promoting a happy, healthy and active lifestyle. Thanks to floats and fancy-dress judges, County Councillor Penny Jones, Chair of Raglan Community Council Nick Ramsay and local historian Dr Brinley Morgan for awarding the prizes.