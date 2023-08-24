The annual Raglan Day event started with a wonderful carnival parade through the streets of the village led by Rocky the Festival driven in a lovely 1967 Triumph Herald.
Winning the best presented walking group award was the Upbeat Samba band featuring Raglan primary school children and parents. The most humorous walking group award went to the children and teachers from Raglan CiW VC Primary School and their sea themed costumes. Beavers and Cubs from 1st Raglan Scouts were well represented in full uniform with flags of the world. Many locals in fancy dress also joined the parade through the village! Two amazing floats were created and paraded as part of the carnival; the first, winning the most humorous parade float award was Raglan Young Farmers with the best presented float award going to Raglan Junior Football Club for promoting a happy, healthy and active lifestyle. Thanks to floats and fancy-dress judges, County Councillor Penny Jones, Chair of Raglan Community Council Nick Ramsay and local historian Dr Brinley Morgan for awarding the prizes.
The hugely successful homecraft, floral art and horticulture produce show categories included both junior and adult sections and judged by Angela Bassett Jones for homecraft and Trevor Phillips for horticulture; both seasoned judges and regular prize winners themselves. Congratulations to all the many winners and especially to Dave Cornfield for receiving the AJB Townsend Cup for the being the overall winner of the produce competition.
The Fun Day itself saw a myriad of local community stalls with something for everyone, including a rodeo pig, bouncy castles, obstacle course, nerf gun competitions and a vintage tractor and car display. The annual dog show was also a great success with thanks to Simon Quick for judging! To add to the fantastic festival atmosphere the fabulous Watkins and Oliver, Pashy Pops duo and the BBC Acoustic Band performed on the main stage throughout the afternoon. Around two thousand people enjoyed the cloudy summer afternoon with the rain thankfully holding off for the event. Raglan
Day raffle winner, Kirsty Pope was delighted to win a weekend stay at Rockfield Glamping.
Colwyn Knight, Raglan Festival Committee Chair said, “Raglan Day has been a great success bringing out the crowds again this year. The Parade was superb, being executed with military precision and a display of fun from all those taking part. The Festival team would like to thank everyone for participating with true community spirit. There are too many people to mention, but we all deserve to be proud of what we achieved”.
The Festival Committee would like to thank everyone involved for their support, whether it was local businesses that sponsored or had stalls at the event, volunteers who stewarded the parade and fete, and also to the people who attended the event, as without this support, the Festival would not be sustainable.
Pictures by Stables Photography and Kelly and Debbie Family Entertainers (top picture).