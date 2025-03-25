The Senedd Member for South Wales East, Laura Anne Jones MS, attended the public meeting in Raglan regarding the junctions on the A40 at Raglan between Monmouth Road and Groesenon Road.
Ms Jones has said that the A40 is “the last piece of the puzzle” for the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road, as the A40 near raglan provides a key access point to the corridor, intended as an alternative to the M4, stretching to West Wales.
The meeting, hosted by representatives of Raglan Community Council, was also attended by Peter Fox MS, Catherine Fookes MP, Cllr Penny Jones, Cllr Jayne McKenna, Cllr Richard John and Cllr Jay Frances from Mitchel Troy Community Council.
The elected members agreed to continue to lobby Welsh Government for safety improvements to the black spots.
Last month, Ms Jones secured a commitment from the Cabinet Secretary for Transport to visit the site with her and other elected representatives, to see the dangerous junctions for himself.
During the public meeting, attendees voiced concerns that, despite a Safety Study being published last year which identified several ‘quick wins’ to improve safety, eight months later, none of the quick wins had been implemented.
Support is building for a proposed roundabout “option E” from the Safety Review, which would be a permanent solution.
Ms Jones said: “As the dualling of the Heads of the Valleys Road finally nears completion, it’s essential that we push for a long-term, permanent solution to our road safety challenges in Raglan.
“This is the final piece of the jigsaw in the Heads of the Valleys Road, and unless this piece of road is safe and suitable for the inevitable increase in traffic upon completion of the A465, the entire road, which is meant to be an alternative route from Monmouth to West Wales, will not be ready, suitable or safe enough for what it was originally intended for.
“This is something we will make clear to Cabinet Secretary Ken Skates when he visits us.
“In the meantime, if we are to alter the junctions in any way, as was raised by a resident at the meeting, we must also ensure that this doesn’t lead to an increase in traffic through Raglan itself.”