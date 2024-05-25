Gwent Police are warning members of the public not to approach a prisoner who is missing from HMP Prescoed.
Josh Overall, 32. failed to return to from HMP Prescoed, Monmouthshire, on Friday, May 24. He was convicted of robbery at Swansea Crown Court in October 2021.
He is described as around 6ft 2" tall with short dark hair. He has a tattoo on his right arm of a scroll and the word 'grandad'.
Overall has links to the Swansea area.
“We have activated our operational plan with the aim of locating the individual and the prison are co-operating with us.
“We ask you not to approach him and to call us on 101 quoting 2400170625 if you have any information. You can also message us on our Facebook or Twitter pages,” said a Gwent Police spokesman
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.