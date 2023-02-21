Shigellosis symptoms

Shigella, also known as bacillary dysentery, is a genus of bacteria of which four species cause disease in humans: Shigella dysenteriae, Shigella flexneri, Shigella boydii, Shigella sonnei.

Symptoms include: diarrhoea, often containing blood and mucus (dysentery), nausea, vomiting and fever.

Shigella is highly infectious and is transmitted easily from person to person, through contaminated food or water or by contact with contaminated surfaces or objects.

Incubation Period : Usually 1 to 3 days, but can range from 12 to 96 hours and up to 1 week for Sh. dysenteriae

Source: Public Health Wales