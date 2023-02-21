ABERGAVENNY has found itself at the centre of a food poisoning outbreak this week.
Public Health Wales has confirmed the outbreak of shigella infection (shigellosis) which has affected a number of people across the town.
The source of the infection is currently unknown.
Shigellosis is an intestinal infection caused by a family of bacteria known as shigella.
The main symptom is diarrhoea. While it is not life threatening, some cases may result in hospitalisation, although symptoms usually clear up with four to five days.
A Public Health Wales spokesperson said: “Public Health Wales is aware of an increase in cases of gastrointestinal illness in the Abergavenny area, which may be due to shigella infection.
All appropriate public health actions needed are being taken with the required urgency.
“Anyone who may be concerned about any symptoms they’re experiencing should contact 111 over the weekend and evening or contact their GP in-hours service during weekdays.”
Shigellosis symptoms
Shigella, also known as bacillary dysentery, is a genus of bacteria of which four species cause disease in humans: Shigella dysenteriae, Shigella flexneri, Shigella boydii, Shigella sonnei.
Symptoms include: diarrhoea, often containing blood and mucus (dysentery), nausea, vomiting and fever.
Shigella is highly infectious and is transmitted easily from person to person, through contaminated food or water or by contact with contaminated surfaces or objects.
Incubation Period : Usually 1 to 3 days, but can range from 12 to 96 hours and up to 1 week for Sh. dysenteriae
Source: Public Health Wales