You could own this 1700s house that comes with its own stained glass windows
This town centre home was built in the 1700s and features stained glass windows - and it could be yours.
West Gate House, close to Castle Meadows and the River Usk, dates back more than 300 years and comes with a building originally used as a coach house.
The house retains plenty of period features, such as fireplaces with inset picture tiles, high ceilings and stained glass windows.
On the ground floor of the property is a reception room, a sitting room featuring a wide bay window, a kitchen and a garden store, with a cellar in the basement.
Upstairs, there is one bathroom and seven bedrooms spread across two floors.
The coach house looks out onto the private courtyard garden.
The grounds of the property are made up of lawned gardens, a vegetable patch, specimen trees and flower and shrub borders.
It is being marketed by Parry’s and Fine & Country with a guide price of £600,000.
Parry’s described the property as “an attractive and substantial Grade II listed semi-detached period house and detached two bedroom coach house, believed to have been built in the mid to late 1700s.
“This is an iconic house a short distance from Abergavenny town centre and located within walking distance of the beautiful Castle Meadows and the River Usk.
“This unique town house has been within the same family for over 60 years and is a much loved and cherished home.”
