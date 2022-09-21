200-year-old house boasts original fireplaces and DIY vegetable patches
This 19th century house has a distinctive presence in Abergavenny and has plenty of period features - as well as its own vegetable patches.
Pen-Y-Hurst, on Pen-Y-Pound in Abergavenny, is Grade II-listed and dates back approximately 200 years, with listing information suggesting that the external area of the house has not been changed since its construction in the early 19th century.
With its recognisable duck-egg-blue frontage, the property has a natural slate roof, a six-panel door with wood architraves, and features wrought iron railings.
Inside, the ground floor has decorative original flooring in the entrance hall, leading to a reception room with a decorative feature fireplace, a sitting room with a log burning stove, a dining room, a kitchen with exposed ceiling beams, and a utility room with a WC.
Upstairs, the master bedroom and second bedroom both include feature fireplaces, and the third room is suitable to be used as a study or third bedroom. There is also a wood-panelled bathroom and an airing cupboard.
In the garden are two studio/workshop buildings, a courtyard, specimen trees and a range of vegetable patches.
The property is being marketed by Parrys and is listed at a guide price of £575,000.
Katie Garn of Parrys commented: “A beautifully presented Grade II listed house with charm and character throughout.
“The large rear garden has two separate studios which could be used as office space or have the potential for ancillary accommodation (AirBnB) subject to the necessary planning consents.”
