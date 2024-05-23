RETAILERS have claimed Britain could run out of Lucozade this summer, after the production line was temporarily closed following a fatal accident at the Coleford factory which makes it.
But in an update, Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I say there is no need ro panic, with production lines “up and running” again.
Retailers had reported that their stocks of the popular soft drink would start running out next month with full production not expected to resume until September.
The factory – which produces a billion bottles of its sports drink a year – was closed in April after a 50 year-old worker died following an incident there.
Production was halted across 31 lines, including the brand's popular new Blucozade drink.
In emails seen by the trade journal RN, manufacturer SBF GB&I warned retailers to expect gaps on the shelves, while promotional activity was halted, the magazine reported.
While cash-and-carry stocks are currently said to be healthy, some lines are expected to be depleted by June.
Dee Bee Wholesale sales director Kevin Kirkbride told RN: "Lucozade is a massive seller for us and our stores, and we've probably got about two to three weeks of stock left.”
Wholesaler Nisa recommended: "As supply will be intermittent, it is recommended that other energy brands, such as Red Bull or Monster, are well stocked on fixture, and alternative refreshment brands such as Boost and Powerade are well presented in store.”
But in an update, SBF GB&I sales director Alpesh Mistry said: "There's no need for Lucozade fans to panic this summer. We continue to produce our most loved Lucozade flavours across Energy and Sport – which account for nearly 90 per cent of Lucozade sales.
"Production was paused only temporarily, but our lines have since been up and running and we are working hard to ensure people continue to get the drinks they love, when they want them this summer."
A man was taken to Southmead Hospital with serious injuries on April 22 where he died three days later.
Gloucestershire Police are investigating the incident alongside the Health and Safety Executive.