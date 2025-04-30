Farrowing crates were introduced in the 1960s with the aim of reducing the number of piglets being accidentally crushed by female pigs (sows), which can weigh up to 300kg in comparison to the average piglet, which typically weigh less than 2kg. The crates are small enough to prevent the sow from turning around by restricting her movement and are commonly used from up to a week before giving birth until the piglets are weaned at around four weeks old. Approximately 60% of UK sows are kept in farrowing crates during this time.