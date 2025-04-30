The British Veterinary Association (BVA) is calling for a ban on the use of farrowing crates, which are widely used in commercial farming to restrict the movement of female pigs, before and for weeks after they have given birth, to protect the piglets from being crushed. The call comes as new statistics show that nearly three quarters of vets are concerned about their negative impacts on animal welfare.
Farrowing crates were introduced in the 1960s with the aim of reducing the number of piglets being accidentally crushed by female pigs (sows), which can weigh up to 300kg in comparison to the average piglet, which typically weigh less than 2kg. The crates are small enough to prevent the sow from turning around by restricting her movement and are commonly used from up to a week before giving birth until the piglets are weaned at around four weeks old. Approximately 60% of UK sows are kept in farrowing crates during this time.
New statistics from the British Veterinary Association’s Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey have revealed that nearly 75 per cent of vets are concerned about the impact of farrowing crates on the welfare of pigs, with 36 per cent of these saying they were very concerned.
Although contemporary farrowing crates reduce crushing, a fifth of vets (20%) are concerned that the crates are so small as to inhibit the sows’ ability to perform natural behaviors, such as turning around, moving freely or going outside, while 9% reported being concerned that the crates prioritise the health of piglets over the welfare of sows.
The British Veterinary Association and Pig Veterinary Society (PVS) are now calling for a gradual phase out of farrowing crates, with a new policy position outlining the issues and recommendations for change