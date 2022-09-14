Powys Bank Holiday arrangements

Thursday 15th September 2022 6:00 am
Share
Powys CC
(Pic from Powys County Council )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Following the announcement of the bank holiday for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral on Monday (19 September), Powys County Council will be making the following service changes:

Waste & Recycling

There will be no planned waste or recycling collections on 19 September.

The waste and recycling collections next week, including garden waste will all move on a day, with the crews working on Saturday 24 September to complete the weeks rounds:

Normal Day Planned collection day

Mon 19 Sept Tue 20 Sept

Tue 20 Sept Wed 21 Sept

Wed 21 Sept Thur 22 Sept

Thur 22 Sept Fri 23 Sept

Fri 23 Sept Sat 24 Sept

All Household Waste & Recycling Centres will also be closed for the day on 19 September.

To confirm your changes to your collection day for the week commencing 19 September, or in the event of a missed collection, please visit: https://en.powys.gov.uk/binday

Public buildings

The Council’s public buildings – including libraries, public reception points will be closed.

Schools in Powys will be closed on 19 September will re-open the following day.

More About:

Powys County Council
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0