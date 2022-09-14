Powys Bank Holiday arrangements
Following the announcement of the bank holiday for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral on Monday (19 September), Powys County Council will be making the following service changes:
Waste & Recycling
There will be no planned waste or recycling collections on 19 September.
The waste and recycling collections next week, including garden waste will all move on a day, with the crews working on Saturday 24 September to complete the weeks rounds:
Normal Day Planned collection day
Mon 19 Sept Tue 20 Sept
Tue 20 Sept Wed 21 Sept
Wed 21 Sept Thur 22 Sept
Thur 22 Sept Fri 23 Sept
Fri 23 Sept Sat 24 Sept
All Household Waste & Recycling Centres will also be closed for the day on 19 September.
To confirm your changes to your collection day for the week commencing 19 September, or in the event of a missed collection, please visit: https://en.powys.gov.uk/binday
Public buildings
The Council’s public buildings – including libraries, public reception points will be closed.
Schools in Powys will be closed on 19 September will re-open the following day.
