Following a string of power cuts across Abergavenny and the surrounding area, the National Grid has confirmed that the issue has been resolved.
Early this afternoon, National Grid Customers UK tweeted that they were aware of the issue and were aiming to restore all supplies by 2pm. It is currently unknown why the power outage happened in the first place.
They have since tweeted: “We’re pleased to say that all power supplies to the #Abergavenny #NP7 area are restored. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by the #powercut.”