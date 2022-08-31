Postal workers join strike action
Abergavenny postal workers have joined thousands of colleagues across the UK in walking out and taking strike action as unions push for higher wage rises for their members.
On Wednesday 115,000 Royal Mail workers were on strike while 40,000 BT and Openreach workers stayed out in action that began on Tuesday August 30.
Postal workers were present outside the Abergavenny sorting office from 6.30am this morning (Wednesday August 31), joining others on picket lines up and down the country.
Further strikes are planned by Royal Mail staff on September 8 and 9, with the strikes likely to disrupt delivery of packages and letters.
Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) at the Royal Mail are striking after rejecting a pay rise of 2%, amidst the rising cost of living.
The CWU - which says it is the biggest strike in the UK since 2009 - has called on Royal Mail to increase wages to an amount that "covers the current cost of living".
"The reason for the strike is simple: workers will not accept a massive deterioration in their living standards," said CWU general secretary Dave Ward.
