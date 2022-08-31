Post Office to move to new premises
The AbergavennyPost Office is set to move to Cibi Walk in the new year after a proposal was made to relocate from its current premises on St John’s Square.
The lease at the current premises at 1 St John’s Square is due to expire in April 2023, with the Post Office press office confirming yesterday (Tuesday September 6) that a proposal has been made to relocate the Abergavenny branch to the Cibi Walk precinct on Frogmore Street.
In a statement released yesterday, a Post Office spokesperson said: “We have identified an alternative location to continue to offer Post Office services. The vacancy was advertised, and we are pleased to advise that a new retail partner has been appointed to run Abergavenny Post Office at the Ryman stationery store.”
The news comes after Abergavenny postal workers joined thousands of colleagues across the UK in walking out and taking strike action last week, as unions push for higher wage rises for their members.
On Wednesday August 31, 115,000 Royal Mail workers were on strike while 40,000 BT and Openreach workers stayed out in action that began on Tuesday August 30.
Postal workers were present outside the Abergavenny sorting office from 6.30am on Wednesday August 31, joining others on picket lines up and down the country.
Further strikes are planned by Royal Mail staff on September 8 and 9, with the strikes likely to disrupt delivery of packages and letters.
Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) at the Royal Mail are striking after rejecting a pay rise of 2%, amidst the rising cost of living.
The CWU - which says it is the biggest strike in the UK since 2009 - has called on Royal Mail to increase wages to an amount that “covers the current cost of living”.
The proposed new premises on Cibi Walk would be open on a daily basis 57 hours a week, open an additional 11 hours a week including all Sunday and Saturday afternoon, making it more convenient to visit. Residents can have their say on the move via an online consultation at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 017632 until October 18 2022.
There would be three serving positions in total; two screened and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter.
The main counters would be open Monday to Saturday 9am-5.30pm and the Post Office service point alongside the retail counter would be open Monday to Saturday (9am-5.30pm) and Sunday (10am-4pm).
The Post Office spokesperson added: “Our priority is to safeguard our services in the locality in the longer term and the relocation of Abergavenny Post Office will enable us to maintain a Post Office service to our customers within the local community.”
After hearing the news, Abergavenny Town Mayor Tony Konieczny spoke of his disappointment at the relocation to a smaller premises.
Mayor Tony Konieczny said: “I am very disappointed to hear about this impending move of the Abergavenny Post Office.
“When the current owners took over they gave reassurance that the company would maintain the service in the town, but by moving to a smaller premises they have reneged on all their promises on maintaining a quality service in Abergavenny.
“There has often been queues formed outside the current premises on St John’s Square, so the move to a smaller site does not bode well for a continuing post office service in the town.
“Given the size of the population this is a very poor service indeed for a town the size of Abergavenny.”
Customers and members of the local community will be given the opportunity to have their say on the move via an online consultation at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 017632. Consultation on the proposed move will close on 18 October 2022.
