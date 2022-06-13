Pop up skate park event to highlight need

A POP UP event to highlight the need for a skate park in Crickhowell was held earlier this month.

New County Councillor Cllr Matt Beecham came along to support the event which was held on the weekend of June 4-5.

The event was organised by Crickhowell and District Civic society to highlight the need for a skaters park in the Crickhowell area and featured a variety of 11 different skate ramps and rails at the event, provided by Highline Adventure of Market Harborough.

The event was well attended by young people of all ages from age three to 41 and it is evident that many people would like one in the town.

Thank you to Howard Baker , Crickhowell Town Council and Bennetts Conservation for their support.