Unfortunately, there are many people in Monmouthshire finding themselves homeless, and being priced out of the private rented sector, often because the UK government has failed to raise benefits in line with realistic rents. So, we are increasing the amount of temporary housing through leasing and purchasing homes, with the aim of reducing the use and cost of bed & breakfast accommodation. I am particularly anxious to ensure that we can offer families with children a proper home, so we are targeting empty properties, and offering attractive packages to existing landlords. (If you know of an empty home in your area you might let our Housing Options team know.)