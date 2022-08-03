Tory candidates in race to be PM visit county
Members of Monmouth Conservative Association were able to quiz the two contestants in the race to be the UK’s next prime minster when they appeared in Usk last week.
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss addressed members at The Grange on Maryport Street, outlining their vision for the United Kingdom and Wales’ place in the union.
They were in Usk ahead of a Welsh hustings held later in Cardiff on Wednesday, August 3.
Mr Sunak and Ms Truss spoke to party members who were able to put their questions to both candidates.
The candidates were introduced by Monmouth MP David Davies, who has not publicly declared who he is supporting to ensure “strict neutrality and fair play” in his role as a government whip.
Speaking after the event on Wednesday (3 August), Mr Davies said: “Rishi and Liz wanted to come to Usk because of the strength of the Conservative Party here in Monmouthshire.
“It was a great pleasure to welcome them and hear their views, ideals and priorities for attracting jobs and investment in Wales and holding the Welsh Labour Government to account for its handling of public services.
“I am incredibly proud that Monmouthshire is on the map as far as the future Prime Minister is concerned.
“These are experienced ministers of the highest calibre and I very much hope they will both hold senior cabinet positions when this leadership content is over.”
Whoever wins the Tory leadership contest will replace Boris Johnson at Number 10.
Voting by Conservative party members closes on September 2, with the winner expected to be announced on September 5.
