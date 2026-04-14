Sarah Olney said:“Crickhowell shows what is possible when local businesses are supported and communities come together. A high street with no empty shops is something many towns can only dream of, and it is a testament to the hard work and resilience of local business owners here.“But I also heard clearly the pressures they are under. Rising business rates and increased costs are making it harder to keep going, let alone grow. If we want places like Crickhowell to thrive, we need to back small businesses with fairer taxes, better access to markets and a proper plan for rural growth.”