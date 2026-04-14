Liberal Democrat Business Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP joined local Lib Dem MP David Chadwick in a visit to Crickhowell meeting local business owners and hearing first-hand both the challenges and opportunities facing rural high streets.
They were joined by Dean Christie, founder of the Corn Exchange, and local Liberal Democrat councillors Claire Hall and Chloe Masefield.
The group visited a range of independent businesses, including the Black Mountains Smokery, Bookish, Natural Weigh, The Emporium, Crickhowell Bakery, Treebeards Craft Beer and Webbs of Crickhowell where business owners spoke proudly about the town’s unique success, with a fully occupied high street made up entirely of independent businesses, a rare achievement that reflects the strength of the local community.
Despite this success they also raised consistent concerns about rising costs, particularly increases in business rates, energy price pressures linked to global instability, including the war in Iran, and the ongoing impact of Brexit on trade and sales potential. The visit comes as the Senedd election approaches, with the Welsh Liberal Democrats setting out plans to back small businesses, reform business rates and revitalise high streets across Wales.
Their proposals include extending rate relief, freezing the business rates multiplier for struggling firms and investing in town centres to support local economies.
Sarah Olney said:“Crickhowell shows what is possible when local businesses are supported and communities come together. A high street with no empty shops is something many towns can only dream of, and it is a testament to the hard work and resilience of local business owners here.“But I also heard clearly the pressures they are under. Rising business rates and increased costs are making it harder to keep going, let alone grow. If we want places like Crickhowell to thrive, we need to back small businesses with fairer taxes, better access to markets and a proper plan for rural growth.”
David Chadwick added:“Our local businesses are the backbone of communities like Crickhowell, and this town is a shining example of what a thriving high street can look like. It was fantastic to show Sarah just how strong our local economy is and what can be achieved when independent businesses are supported.“Crickhowell’s success story proves that rural towns can flourish, creating jobs, attracting visitors and building real community pride. The Welsh Liberal Democrats want to build on that success, backing businesses, cutting unfair costs and ensuring more towns across Wales can thrive in the same way.”
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