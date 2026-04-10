The May 7 poll is the first time voters will be asked to elect 96, rather than 60 members from across Wales, to the Senedd with everyone aged 16 and over entitled to vote.
For the election the existing 32 Westminster seats in Wales have been paired to create 16 super constituencies which will each elect six Members of Senedd to represent their areas for the next four years.
Seats in each constituency will be allocated according to the percentage, or share of, the vote each party or individual candidate receives with the intention the seats will better reflect how votes were cast for different parties or individuals.
The greater percentage of the vote in each constituency a party receives the more of its list, of up to eight candidates, will be elected. It is expected around a 12 per cent vote share will be needed to claim one of the six seats and around 10 per cent on top for subsequent candidates to be elected.
Of the larger parties only Labour has put forward a list of more than six, with the Conservatives, Greens, Plaid Cymru, Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats all naming six candidates which ensures they can spend up to maximum limit on election expenses.
Parties have ranked their candidates in preference order with the first ranked candidate the first to be elected if the party meets the threshold and so on.
If an elected member is unable to complete their term of office the next ranked candidate on the party list will be expected to take the seat. Elected members will no longer be able to switch their party allegiance, and sit as a member of another party, in the Senedd.
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