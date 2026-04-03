With less than six weeks to go until the voter registration deadline for the Senedd election on May 7, anyone who wants to vote must make sure they are registered in time.
Research shows that some groups, including young people, students and those who have recently moved, are less likely to be registered than others.
The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday, April 20. Voters can apply online at https://gov.uk/register-to-vote. It takes just five minutes.
Once registered, voters have a range of options – they can vote in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote on their behalf, known as a proxy vote. Voters in Wales will not need to show photo ID to vote in this election.
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