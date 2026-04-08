Plaid Cymru has said it has new plans to improve the standard of cancer care in Wales if it wins the Senedd election in May.
As part of their plan, they would accelerate the process to build a new Rapid Diagnosis Centre (RDC) in Powys and implement new measures to ensure more cancers are detected earlier.
Velindre@ Nevill Hall opened last summer, offering specialist radiotherapy treatment to patients with breast and prostate cancer, which is now the nearest facility for many in places like Crickhowell and further afield to access such treatment.
However, there is no such provision within the county itself, which forms a part of Plaid Cymru’s ‘cancer plan’.
“Symbolic of Labour’s lack of vision and ambition when it comes to driving standards in the NHS, Wales is the only nation of the UK with no cancer care plan,” Plaid Cymru Health Spokesperson, Mabon ap Gwynfor said.
“Cancer standards in our NHS simply aren’t good enough. Too many people aren’t receiving the care, treatment and support they deserve in an effective or timely mannger, with targets constantly being missed.”
“While Reform flirt with the idea of making people pay to receive their cancer treatment, Plaid Cymru is getting on with the job of making a positive difference in people’s lives.”
Meanwhile, on a recent visit to Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, First Minister, Eluned Morgan, told the Chronicle that Welsh Labour had already invested tens of millions of pounds in bringing cancer care closer to thousands of people.
The new radiotherapy unit, although run by the Velindre Cancer Charity, was built with £46m worth of funding from the Welsh Government.
“This [was] absolutely the right area to invest due to the population base and it has already made a huge difference,” she said at the time.
“We are very proud of the new facility here at Nevill Hall and it means that people are able to get cancer support much closer to home.”
Currently, that centre can only accommodate care for two kinds of cancer - breast and prostate, meaning many patients still have to travel to Cardiff for treatment. But further details of Plaid Cymru’s plan for cancer care does mention support with transport to the relative treatment centre.
As part of a six-point-plan, Plaid say they would prioritise prevention by placing emphasis on enhanced and self-screening as well as more training for GPs and practise nurses.
They would also establish a fund to support patients to need to travel for specialist cancer treatment and introduce a new ‘Optimal Cancer Pathway’, detailing what patients should expect at every level of their treatment.
“Plaid Cymru knows this isn’t as good as it gets for Wales, which is why we have a bold, ambitious strategy to ensure that the 1 in 2 people who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes receive better, more timely service,” Mr ap Gwynfor continued.
“By prioritising prevention, catching cancers earlier, ensure equity in service provision and strengthening rules around patient consent – Plaid Cymru will elevate standards and improve outcomes when it comes to cancer treatment.”
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