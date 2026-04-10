NINE political parties and two independent candidates will contest the new Sir Fynwy Torfaen constituency at May’s Senedd election.

The outgoing Senedd Members for Monmouthshire and Torfaen are both standing in the election, with Peter Fox who was first elected to the Senedd in 2021, topping the Conservative list and Labour’s Lynne Neagle, an ever present since the first National Assembly for Wales was established in 1999, holding top spot for Labour.

Laura Anne Jones, who was one of four MSs who represented South East Wales, is the highest ranked candidate on Reform UK’s list.

Other notable candidates include the Labour leader of Torfaen Borough Council Anthony Hunt and Richard John who leads the Conservative opposition group on Monmouthshire council.

Ian Chandler who is the Green Party member of Monmouthshire’s Labour-led cabinet is the top ranked candidate for his party .

Also hoping for an electoral breakthrough is Plaid Cymru, which has put Matthew Jones top of its list.

Owen Lewis, who ran as an independent, in the 2024 General Election in Monmouthshire is standing as an independent.

Full list of candidates for Sir Fynwy Torfaen

Welsh Conservatives

Peter Fox

Richard John

Lisa Dymock

Nathan Edmunds

Rachel Buckler

Chase Blount

Green Party

Ian Chandler

Emily Williams

Charlie Aldous

Lauren Sellers

Darren Share

Angus Ilmari Paget

Gwlad – Wales Can Be Better

Brad Williams

Heritage Party

Emma Meredith

Open Party

Joseph John Nicholson

David Carl Atkins

Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales

Matthew Jones

Donna Cushing

Jayne Louise Israel

David Johnson

Gwen Loti Glyn

Huw David Evans

Reform UK

Laura Anne Jones

Stephen John Senior

Bob Blacker

David John Rowlands

Mark Morgan Urrutia

Gerard Majella Hancock

Welsh Labour

Lynne Neagle

Anthony Hunt

Laura Elizabeth Wright

Catrin Maby

Ben Callard

Nick Byrne

Su McConnel

Welsh Liberal Democrats

Kevin Wilkins

Brendan Carl Jeff Roberts

Vicky Hepburn-John

Anthea Madeline Dewhurst

Martin Sutherland

Iwan Elliot Thomas

Details of individual candidates

LEWIS, Owen Independent

POOL, Welsh Annibynnol / Independent