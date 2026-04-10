NINE political parties and two independent candidates will contest the new Sir Fynwy Torfaen constituency at May’s Senedd election.
The outgoing Senedd Members for Monmouthshire and Torfaen are both standing in the election, with Peter Fox who was first elected to the Senedd in 2021, topping the Conservative list and Labour’s Lynne Neagle, an ever present since the first National Assembly for Wales was established in 1999, holding top spot for Labour.
Laura Anne Jones, who was one of four MSs who represented South East Wales, is the highest ranked candidate on Reform UK’s list.
Other notable candidates include the Labour leader of Torfaen Borough Council Anthony Hunt and Richard John who leads the Conservative opposition group on Monmouthshire council.
Ian Chandler who is the Green Party member of Monmouthshire’s Labour-led cabinet is the top ranked candidate for his party .
Also hoping for an electoral breakthrough is Plaid Cymru, which has put Matthew Jones top of its list.
Owen Lewis, who ran as an independent, in the 2024 General Election in Monmouthshire is standing as an independent.
Full list of candidates for Sir Fynwy Torfaen
Welsh Conservatives
Peter Fox
Richard John
Lisa Dymock
Nathan Edmunds
Rachel Buckler
Chase Blount
Green Party
Ian Chandler
Emily Williams
Charlie Aldous
Lauren Sellers
Darren Share
Angus Ilmari Paget
Gwlad – Wales Can Be Better
Brad Williams
Heritage Party
Emma Meredith
Open Party
Joseph John Nicholson
David Carl Atkins
Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
Matthew Jones
Donna Cushing
Jayne Louise Israel
David Johnson
Gwen Loti Glyn
Huw David Evans
Reform UK
Laura Anne Jones
Stephen John Senior
Bob Blacker
David John Rowlands
Mark Morgan Urrutia
Gerard Majella Hancock
Welsh Labour
Lynne Neagle
Anthony Hunt
Laura Elizabeth Wright
Catrin Maby
Ben Callard
Nick Byrne
Su McConnel
Welsh Liberal Democrats
Kevin Wilkins
Brendan Carl Jeff Roberts
Vicky Hepburn-John
Anthea Madeline Dewhurst
Martin Sutherland
Iwan Elliot Thomas
Details of individual candidates
LEWIS, Owen Independent
POOL, Welsh Annibynnol / Independent
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