William Powell has signed the 3 point pledge, promoted by the Jo Cox Foundation, established in memory of the Labour MP, following her murder in 2016. He has also written to fellow candidates, urging them also to sign the Civility Pledge to show that disagreements can be handled without resorting to abuse. This modelling of good behaviour by elected politicians is one of the key recommendations from the Jo Cox Civility Commission. By debating with civility and respecting the views of others, the Jo Cox Foundation believes that a more positive and constructive political climate is possible.