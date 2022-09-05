“Quite simply, people need more money. The UK Government needs to substantially increase its direct support for energy bills. There also needs to be a significant uplift to Universal Credit which reflects soaring inflation. In terms of benefits, the two-child limit continues to be a breach of children’s human rights, directly punishing children for simply having two or more siblings. Children should not be penalised for actions beyond their control. Welsh Government must also use all the powers they have to ease the cost of living. One way they could this would be to have free transport for all under 18s.