A 113-ACRE area of common land steeped in Wales' industrial history is going under the hammer.
The site is beside the UNESCO World Heritage site in Blaenavon, one of the nation's Industrial Revolution powerhouses.
The guide price for the land, north of Blaenavon Road, is £45,000-plus, for sale through Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.
"This is a very rare opportunity to purchase a large plot of land, extending to some 113 acres," said PFA’s Angie Davey.
"The site, which is being sold with common land rights adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage site, is rolling with stunning 360-degree panoramic views and benefits from a well-maintained cycle path alongside part of the boundary.
"It is of historic importance and has remained largely undisturbed for centuries, a living remnant of medieval times."
There has been a "fair bit of interest", the auctioneer added, and the fact it is common land doesn't mean you'll have to share it with the rest of the world.
"It’s a popular misconception that common land is owned by the general public and to which everyone has unrestricted right of access," Angie said.
"All common land is private property, whether the owner is an individual or a corporation. Historically, the owner of the common was normally the lord of the manor."
The world heritage site welcomes thousands of visitors and boasts the Big Pit mining museum, the town's former ironworks and the heritage railway.
"Blaenavon is steeped in history from the origins of the Industrial Revolution,” added Angie.
“It was the site of the world's first major producer of iron and coal in the 19th century, with reminders of the iron and coal industry, including coal mine, furnaces, quarries, railway systems ironworkers' cottages, churches chapels, school and workman's hall in the vicinity of the land."
The land, alongside more than 80 other varied lots, will be offered for sale online at Paul Fosh Auctions from 12 noon on Tuesday, May 20, to 5pm on Thursday, May 22.