Gwent Police have launched an urgent plea to find teenager, Judd Parfitt, who has been reported missing.
Judd, 13, was last seen in High Street, Blaenavon at around 5pm on Monday, October 28. According to reports, it is believed that he caught the X24 bus.
He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, black trainers and a black “The North Face” jacket.
Judd is described as white, around 5ft tall and of slim build with short brown hair.
He has links to Pontypool and Cwmbran.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400359071.
Judd is also urged to get in touch.