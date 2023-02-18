Gwent Police have appealed for help to identify this man following several incidents of 'mindless damage' to a business in Abergavenny's Frogmore Street.
The incidents took place in the early hours of Tuesday and Friday night with these images captured on CCTV.
(Gwent Police )
"We are seeking to identify this individual in relation to several incidents of mindless damage to a local business in the town centre," said a police spokesman.
(Gwent Police )
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or to send a DM quoting log 20230218-0166 or to email [email protected] police.uk