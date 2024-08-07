POLICE are renewing their appeal to find out exactly what happened to a man who went missing more than 11 years ago.
Kyle Vaughan from Newbridge, then aged 24, would have turned 36 last Monday (August 3).
He was last seen around 11.45pm on Sunday, December 30, 2012 having left his family home to attend a party and meet friends in a pub.
His car, a silver Peugeot 306, was later found abandoned having been involved in a single vehicle collision on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys.
He had been to a party in Abercarn in the evening, and then visited friends at a pub in Risca before leaving to return to the party, but never arrived.
A missing person inquiry was launched into the disappearance of Kyle, a diabetic who needed regular insulin injections, later progressing into a murder investigation.
Since then eight people have been arrested in connection with his disappearance, but all have been released without charge.
Crimestoppers last year ofered a £20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and a conviction.
Gwent Police Assistant Chief Constable Nicky Brain said: “Our enquiries into what happened to Kyle before his disappearance is one of our most extensive investigations to date and it remains ongoing.
“We remain in regular contact with his family and our major incident team continue to investigate any details received from the public about Kyle.
“Kyle’s family have never given up hope of finding out what happened to him and we believe that someone still may have details which could be beneficial to our investigation.
“If this is you, then we’re keen to hear from you to assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel that piece of information it is.”
Kyle's mother Mary Lucas died in 2018 after pleading with her son's killers to say where his remains were buried.
Police previously said they had searched 40 areas, interviewed more than 200 people and taken nearly 900 witness statements.
Anyone with information which could help can call 101 or send a direct message on social media, online at www.gwent.police.uk or via email [email protected], quoting log reference 397 30/12/12.
There is also a section of the major incident police portal (MIPP) where the public can submit information relating to the investigation into Kyle’s disappearance at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62WH020313K13-PO1.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.