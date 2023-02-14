On February 11th, Monmouthshire officers carried out pro active patrols in Abergavenny following reports of anti-social behaviour.
During the patrol, alcohol was seized from underage youths who were congregated in Linda Vista Gardens.
Over the last few weeks, there have been various incidents surrounding anti-social behaviour in Abergavenny. Two weeks ago, The Chronicle reported that Linda Vista had fallen victim to yet another attack by vandals.
Inspector Ioan Williams said: “Anti-social behaviour and associated disorder is completely unacceptable. It can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent.
"Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.
“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.
"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter."