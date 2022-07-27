Police listen to anti-social behaviour concerns
Gwent Police’s neighbourhood policing teams in Abergavenny have been listening to the concerns of the community; trying to identify the things that matter or cause concern to the public.
One of the concerns the team have identified is anti-social behaviour (ASB).
From aggressive, noisy or abusive behaviour to neighbourhood disturbances involving drugs or animals, ASB takes many forms and the neighbourhood policing team are committed to tackling it in all forms.
Since April this year, the team has ensured the arrests of more than 12 people for drug-related offences and has carried out five warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Abergavenny.
Last week (Thursday July 21), they conducted a warrant in the area which resulted in more than £1,000 of class B drugs seized and £5,000 in cash.
Two people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs. They have since been released while investigations continue.
Inspector Andrew Boucher, from the Monmouthshire neighbourhood policing team, said: “Drug use and supply negatively impacts the quality of life for residents and will not be tolerated in our communities, I hope all the recent positive work of my teams will reassure our communities of our commitment to eliminate drug use and supply.”
Following reports of underage alcohol consumption and criminal damage in specific areas of Abergavenny, the team has been undertaking regular foot and mobile patrols, increased stop searches.
During term-time, officers will also visit the students in their schools to explain the dangers of alcohol and drug use.
Alongside South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the inspector and his team has also conducted a couple of road operations recently, targeting the fatal five.
As a result of the team’s dedication to road safety, three drivers received warnings regarding their speed and four tickets were issued for not wearing a seatbelt, driving without due care and using a mobile phone while driving.
Police Constable Elliot Morgan said: “We’re committed to increasing the safety of all road users in Gwent.
“Operations such as these are just one of the ways in which we’re taking action to tackle these types of motoring offences.
“I hope the continuation of these operations send a clear message that driving irresponsibly is unacceptable and you will be dealt with robustly.
“Remember, we all play a role in ensuring the safety of other road users – I would urge all motorists to drive carefully, responsibly and within the limits of the law.”
Community support officers (CSOs) in Abergavenny spend a lot of their time speaking with the community to understand their concerns, patrolling specific areas, and working to identify to in need of help.
CSO Florin Ionescu said:
“We’re committed to addressing the concerns of our community.
“From increasing patrols to visiting local schools, we are continually trying to educate the public and our younger generations of the impact anti-social behaviour can have on our community.”
