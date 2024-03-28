Gwent Police announced a dispersal order centred on Abergavenny Town Centre and the Old Hereford Road skate park on March 27, following reports of antisocial behaviour from youths.
A spokesperson for Abergavenny Town Council said: “We are aware there have been youth traveling from out of the Abergavenny area by train to the town and that this has direct links to the recent spike in anti-social behaviour issues in the town.
“Abergavenny Town Council are fully supportive of the measures Gwent Police have put in place to tackle the sudden changes in the level of anti-social behaviour in the town, and hope this dispersal order which has become necessary to try and combat the issue, will enable the community to feel safe and secure in their town once more.”