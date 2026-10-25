A Santander employee wrote on Facebook, “As you maybe aware we were broken into in the early hours of this (Sunday) morning. Unfortunately we are unable to open tomorrow and not sure on when they will allow us too. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but as you understand we need time for the police to do their investigation and to make sure it is safe for the staff and the public to open the branch. We hope to be open as soon as we possibly can!