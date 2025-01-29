Police are hunting a balaclava clad man who indecently exposed himself to children on their way home from King Henry VIII School.
Following on from a warning from the school for pupils to stay vigilant and safe during their walk to and from KHS after a “very concerning incident” that happened yesterday, the police have confirmed they had a report of indecent exposure in Abergavenny, on Tuesday, January 28, at about 3.10pm.
The man was seen by a block of garages just off the lane that connects Park Crescent to Highfield Crescent/Ysgurbowen.
Witnesses say the man was wearing a black balaclava. He’s described as white, wearing black trousers, a white/grey hoody wearing a black coat.
Officers carried out searches of the area yesterday and no-one was found.
House to house enquiries have been carried out and CCTV enquiries are continuing to locate the offender. If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2500029432, or you can direct message on Facebook or X. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.