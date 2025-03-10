NEIGHBOURHOOD police have been out and about meeting and reassuring members of the community, which can all be seen on their new Monmouthshire Officers Facebook page (www.facebook.com/gpmonmouthshire).
Abergavenny Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team helped youngsters celebrate World Book Day at Tiny Tots Premier Childcare Services in Llanfoist with a visit.
And a post said: "They loved trying on the uniform, getting a close up look at the police car and of course seeing the flashing lights and siren.
"This fun and interactive visit helped the little ones learn about the important role of the police while asking lots of great questions!"
The new Facebook page also showed an illegal vehicle parked on double yellow lines being sezied and towed away.
"Whilst on foot patrols in Monmouth PCSO 391 Antoniya Semizova and PCSO 479 Megan Greaves were alerted to a vehicle that had been parked on a public highway for over 10 days without Tax, MOT or insurance and parked on double yellow lines!!” said the post.
Police also moved on a parked van occupying double yellow lines on Abergavenny’s Cross Street, which "forced pedestrians onto the road to pass, creating a safety risk and hazard for both drivers and pedestrians".
"Officers spoke with the driver and issued a Traffic Offence Report (TOR).
"We urge all motorists to park considerately within the community and be mindful of pedestrians and fellow road users!"
In Raglan, PCSO Megan Greaves was featured with members of Raglan Baptist Church at their weekly Coffee & Computers morning.
"The local community who attend the meet up had asked for some tips on how they can stay safe online. A big thanks to the organisers for inviting Megan along!" said the post.
Other community news included officers playing alongside youngsters in a football tournament hosted by MonLife Youth Service and foot patrols in Abergavenny