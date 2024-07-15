Gwent Police have issued an online appeal for witnesses after an incident of criminal damage occurred on Broad Street in Blaenavon. The incident took place at approximately 10:30pm on Friday, 14 June, when paint was thrown over the window of a shop front.
CCTV footage from the area captured two individuals wearing high-visibility clothing near the scene at the time of the damage. Police are urging residents and motorists who were in the vicinity between 10pm and 11pm to review their CCTV and dashcam footage, as it may assist in identifying the suspects.
In a related incident, police also received a report of damage to a car parked outside a residence in Llanellen, Monmouth, around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 June. Investigators believe the two incidents may be linked.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400197136. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.