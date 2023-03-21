Gwent Police are currently seeking information to find Brooke Lowman who has been reported as missing.
Brooke, 14, was last seen on Sunday March, 19 at her home address in Llangwm, Usk at around 5am and officers are concerned for her welfare.
Brooke has links to the Abertillery, Newport and Torfaen areas. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2300088355.
Brooke is also urged to get in touch to confirm that she is safe and well.